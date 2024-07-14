Clifford Capital Partners LLC Invests $436,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 9,730,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,380,058. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.