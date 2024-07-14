Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
