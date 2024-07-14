Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,527 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,342,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,234 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

