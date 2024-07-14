Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
UTF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. 250,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,623. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $23.95.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
