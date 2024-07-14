Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PSF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,165. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

