Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $215.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.65.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $218.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

