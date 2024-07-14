Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 292.6 days.
Coles Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLEGF remained flat at $8.92 during midday trading on Friday. Coles Group has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.
About Coles Group
