Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,900 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 292.6 days.

Coles Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLEGF remained flat at $8.92 during midday trading on Friday. Coles Group has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

