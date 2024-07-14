Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Conagra Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

