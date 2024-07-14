Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $654.59 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $654.59 million and $29.61 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,273.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.80 or 0.00615200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00115563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00264461 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00040446 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00068286 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,021,075,905 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,569,084 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,020,851,022.77 with 4,233,351,007.46 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14631367 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $23,579,607.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

