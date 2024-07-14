Conflux Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $675.32 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $675.32 million and $34.05 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,077.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.00 or 0.00612141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00113291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00256171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00040807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00067502 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,021,154,624 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,659,457 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,020,851,022.77 with 4,233,351,007.46 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.14631367 USD and is up 2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $23,579,607.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

