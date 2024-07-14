Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in June

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $32.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,047.08. 1,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,804.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,734.52. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,917.16 and a 1 year high of $3,225.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 77.67% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

About Constellation Software

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

