Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock remained flat at $2.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 128,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,425. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Context Therapeutics stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNTX Free Report ) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Context Therapeutics worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNTX shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNTX

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.