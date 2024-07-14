Contrasting IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) & MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST – Get Free Report) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith N/A N/A N/A ($0.36) 0.00 IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 28.52 -$32.66 million ($0.03) -3.33

This table compares MobileSmith and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MobileSmith has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MobileSmith, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MobileSmith and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA -592.76% -156.35% -114.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of MobileSmith shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of MobileSmith shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MobileSmith beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MobileSmith

MobileSmith, Inc. develops software applications for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers cloud-based collection of applications that run on architected healthcare technology ecosystem. Its product portfolio includes PeriOp Patient Adherence, an EMR integrated mobile app-based set of pre and postoperative instructions that establish a two-way clinical procedure management process between a patient and a healthcare provider; COVID Response Mobile Apps, a healthcare mobile apps supporting COVID-19 communications challenges for hospitals and their communities; and COVIDClear that assess and track the COVID-19 status of the workforce. The company was formerly known as Smart Online, Inc. MobileSmith, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

