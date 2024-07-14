Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $13.01 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.01.

Several research firms have commented on VLRS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. American Trust raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 25,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile



Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

