Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Copart by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,576. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.