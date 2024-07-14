Coq Inu (COQ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.37 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $103.70 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000144 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,070,476.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

