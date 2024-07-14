Coq Inu Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $99.74 Million (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Coq Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Coq Inu has a market capitalization of $99.74 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000144 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,070,476.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars.

