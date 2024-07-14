Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $629.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.59.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $10,181,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $13,363,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

