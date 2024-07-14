Corning’s (GLW) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.38.

Get Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

GLW stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,001 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.