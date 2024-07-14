Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $950.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $900.00 to $950.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $799.33.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $842.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.09. The company has a market capitalization of $373.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $530.56 and a 52-week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

