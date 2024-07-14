Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Coterra Energy worth $62,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after buying an additional 1,484,458 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,455,000 after acquiring an additional 628,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

CTRA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,789,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.