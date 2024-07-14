Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.01.

NYSE COTY opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.91. Coty has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

