Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

CMCT opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

