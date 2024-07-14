Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Raised to Hold at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $8.65.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend
About Crédit Agricole
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crédit Agricole
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.