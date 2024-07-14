Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Raised to Hold at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYFree Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.5657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

