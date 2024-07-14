CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About CrossFirst Bankshares
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.
