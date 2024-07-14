CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 15th. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

