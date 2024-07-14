CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 972,100 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 774,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 187,077 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 855,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

