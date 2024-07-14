CVI Holdings LLC Invests $1.68 Million in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 878,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. CEL-SCI accounts for approximately 1.6% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.63% of CEL-SCI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 564.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 247,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CEL-SCI

In other news, Director Robert Eugene Watson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eugene Watson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,479.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,620. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

NYSE CVM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,681. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.66. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

