CVI Holdings LLC Invests $4.05 Million in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,406,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. Regulus Therapeutics accounts for about 3.9% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Separately, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $14,400,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 545,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,575. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

