CVI Holdings LLC Invests $833,000 in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Global Lights Acquisition comprises about 0.8% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.91% of Global Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $7,542,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Lights Acquisition alerts:

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GLAC remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.