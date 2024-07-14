CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESPR. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,086,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,171. The firm has a market cap of $475.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

