DA Davidson Trims WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Target Price to $303.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $313.00 to $303.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $194.09 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,697,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,491,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

