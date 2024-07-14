Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Danaher stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.01 and its 200 day moving average is $247.54. The company has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.