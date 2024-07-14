Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Danone Trading Up 1.3 %

Danone stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 128,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

