Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Danone Trading Up 1.3 %
Danone stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 128,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $13.48.
Danone Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danone
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.