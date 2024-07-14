David Clarke Buys 1,406,387 Shares of Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR) Stock

Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR – Get Free Report) insider David Clarke bought 1,406,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,364,195.39 ($1,747,400.27).
Cobra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of COBR opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cobra Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Cobra Resources Company Profile
