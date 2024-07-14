David Clarke Buys 1,406,387 Shares of Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR) Stock

Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR – Get Free Report) insider David Clarke bought 1,406,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,364,195.39 ($1,747,400.27).

Cobra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of COBR opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cobra Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Cobra Resources Company Profile

Featured Articles

Cobra Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal projects. The company explores for gold, copper, uranium, and iron oxide deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Wudinna Gold project located in Gawler Craton, South Australia. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the Prince Alfred project located in South Australia.

