Decred 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.43 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $13.57 or 0.00022242 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $219.65 million and $1.43 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00082841 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010164 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,189,245 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

