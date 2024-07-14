DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 10% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00081018 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010218 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

