Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLX

Deluxe Trading Up 0.6 %

DLX opened at $22.28 on Thursday. Deluxe has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.85%.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $52,777.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $58,063. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 555.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.