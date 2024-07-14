Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,812 shares of company stock worth $740,745 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,968,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,429 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,736,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

