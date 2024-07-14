Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price to $131.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

WYNN stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,305,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,985,000 after buying an additional 364,432 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after buying an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

