Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 91.5% in June

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. 38,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $21.10.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Börse
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.