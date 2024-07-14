Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 91.5% in June

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of DBOEY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. 38,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Increases Dividend

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Deutsche Börse’s previous dividend of $0.26. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

