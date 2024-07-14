dForce USD (USX) Reaches One Day Volume of $272.36

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $14.65 million and $272.36 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00115746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013633 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,695,888 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99662502 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $3,144.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

