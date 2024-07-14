Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Acquired by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 361.1% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.80. 12,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

