DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Boosted by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 363.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $80.88. 1,731,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,910. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

