Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,925,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the period. Finally, L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXP traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.46. 460,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

