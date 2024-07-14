eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,010. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

