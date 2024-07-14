eCash (XEC) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $615.85 million and $8.36 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.23 or 0.00612338 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00067835 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,728,770,298,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,728,748,423,091 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.