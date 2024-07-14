EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SATS shares. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Trading Up 3.5 %

EchoStar stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.