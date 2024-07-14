Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.24.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

