Eight Capital Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.70 to C$18.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.26.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$16.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

