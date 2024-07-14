Eight Capital Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$95.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at C$81.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$52.15 and a 52-week high of C$81.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$74.99.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$400.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 53.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8465017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.02%.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,850. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 94,090 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.70, for a total value of C$6,934,433.00. Also, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.50, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,850. Insiders have sold a total of 151,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,465 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

